A vigil to remember those who lost their lives in two tragedies in Jersey will be held this evening.

A service led by the Dean of Jersey, the Very Reverend Mike Keirle, will take place at the Town Church at 6pm (14 December).

Islanders are invited to gather together or watch the service online to reflect on the disasters.

It comes after a block of flats was destroyed in an explosion in Jersey's capital in the early hours of Saturday morning and the collision between a fishing boat and a ferry which left three dead on Thursday.

There is limited seating capacity for the public at the church and seating will be on a first come, first served basis.

Seating for families and individuals related to these incidents can be reserved by contacting the Chief Officer of the Bailiff's Chambers by email on s.cartwright@courts.je.

Books of condolence will also be open at Parish and Public Halls across the island to allow parishioners to convey their thoughts.

St Brelade: 9am - 5pm Monday to Friday.

St Clement: 8:15am - 5pm Monday to Thursday and 8:15 - 3:45pm on Friday.

Grouville: 8am - 4pm Monday to Friday. Closed Wednesday.

St Helier: 9am - 4:30pm Monday to Friday.

St John: 9am - 4pm Monday, Tuesday, Friday. 9am - 7pm Wednesday and 9am - 1pm Thursday.

St Lawrence: 9am - 3pm Monday to Friday. Closed Wednesday.

St Martin: 8:45am - 1pm Monday, Tuesday, Thursday. 2pm - 4pm Wednesday and 8:45am - 1pm Friday.

St Mary: 9am - 1pm Monday to Friday.

St Ouen: 9:30am - 12:30pm Monday to Friday and 2pm - 4pm Monday, Tuesday, Friday.

St Peter: 9am - 4pm Monday to Friday.

St Saviour: 8.45am - 3:45pm Monday to Friday.

Trinity: 9am - 1pm Monday to Friday. 6:30pm - 8:30pm Monday to Friday.

