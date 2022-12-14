Want to attend the biggest night in Channel Islands sport?

Want to attend the most prestigious night in Channel Islands sport? Now's your chance.

The 2022 Betway Channel Islands Sports Awards are taking place in Jersey this year, honouring the island's sporting stars.

The black-tie event will take place at the Royal Jersey Showground in Trinity on Thursday 2 February 2023 with doors opening at 6:30pm.

ITV Channel will be hosting an evening of entertainment, including two live 30-minute broadcasts during the evening.

Team GB paralympic champion Jaco van Gass will be the evening's guest speaker, with a drinks reception and three-course dinner included.

Individual tickets cost £85 or tables cost £850 (with discounts available for more than one table).

To reserve a space, contact the event's organiser Suzanne Pontin by: