Bodies of two fishermen returned to shore in Jersey

The bodies of two fisherman recovered from L’Ecume II have been brought back to shore in Jersey.

The ship, Freja, carrying out the search has returned to sea to continue looking for the body of the third fisherman.

The L'Ecume II is believed to have gone down in around 40m of water after colliding with Condor Ferries' freighter, the Commodore Goodwill.

Skipper Michael 'Mick' Michieli and Filipino crew members Larry Simyun and Jervis Baligat were on board at the time.

Digital evidence, including survey video footage and other sonar data, will be examined by specialist teams in the coming days.

There will also be further analysis of the debris field.

A fundraiser set up by the daughter of the L'Ecume II's skipper to support the families of his crew has already raised more than £90,000.

