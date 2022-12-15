Play Brightcove video

Lily Carter went along to explore a gingerbread recreation of St Brelade's Bay.

10 Jersey chefs have teamed up with local schoolchildren to create a giant gingerbread recreation of their local area.

A gingerbread village featuring 150 houses and other St Brelade landmarks has been created over a two-month period.

It includes a giant gingerbread recreation of one of St Brelade's Bay's hotels, as well as the Fishermen's Chapel - taking 20 kilograms of icing sugar to make.

The L'Horizon's executive chef, Andrew Soddy, and his team started the process in October.

The Fishermen's Chapel was recreated using sweet treats.

It's the eighth year Andrew has made a gingerbread village at the L'Horizon Hotel, and his projects keep getting bigger:

"I have to show off my hotel, I love my hotel," he said.

"I like to recreate a little something of what people know. So you have young and old people coming in and saying - 'oh there's the L'Horizon, there's the little chapel.'"

150 Houses built

240 Eggs used

150kg Flour used

Pupils from Years 1 and 2 at Mont Nicolle School were also on hand to help decorate the 'gingervillage' houses.

The Mont Nicolle pupils got through 10kg of chocolate buttons and jelly babies.

"We've not been down here for a few years," said teacher Megan Le Feuvre.

"So the children have been so excited to come back down, decorate the gingerbread houses and just have so much festive fun - get ready for Christmas."

The complete 'gingervillage' is on display for all islanders to visit over the festive period.

