St Brelade's Bake: Jersey landmarks recreated using 150 gingerbread houses
Lily Carter went along to explore a gingerbread recreation of St Brelade's Bay.
10 Jersey chefs have teamed up with local schoolchildren to create a giant gingerbread recreation of their local area.
A gingerbread village featuring 150 houses and other St Brelade landmarks has been created over a two-month period.
It includes a giant gingerbread recreation of one of St Brelade's Bay's hotels, as well as the Fishermen's Chapel - taking 20 kilograms of icing sugar to make.
The L'Horizon's executive chef, Andrew Soddy, and his team started the process in October.
It's the eighth year Andrew has made a gingerbread village at the L'Horizon Hotel, and his projects keep getting bigger:
"I have to show off my hotel, I love my hotel," he said.
"I like to recreate a little something of what people know. So you have young and old people coming in and saying - 'oh there's the L'Horizon, there's the little chapel.'"
Pupils from Years 1 and 2 at Mont Nicolle School were also on hand to help decorate the 'gingervillage' houses.
"We've not been down here for a few years," said teacher Megan Le Feuvre.
"So the children have been so excited to come back down, decorate the gingerbread houses and just have so much festive fun - get ready for Christmas."
The complete 'gingervillage' is on display for all islanders to visit over the festive period.
