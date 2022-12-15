King Charles III has sent a letter to residents in Jersey giving them his "deepest possible sympathy and condolences" following the island's recent tragedies.

In a letter signed by the King, he said: "My wife and I have been so dreadfully shocked and saddened by the terrible tragedies in St Helier and at sea off St Ouen’s Bay."

It continued: "At this time of great sorrow and grief, my deepest possible sympathy and condolences go to the families and friends who have lost their loved ones, and to all islanders who have been affected by these heart-breaking events.

"Your immeasurable sense of loss and anguish is very keenly felt and, in the days ahead, the people of the Bailiwick of Jersey will remain in my thoughts and prayers."

The letter to islanders has been signed by King Charles III. Credit: Buckingham Palace

The monarch's letter follows two tragedies in Jersey this past week - an explosion which destroyed a block of flats, and a collision at sea which sank a local fishing boat.

Nine people have been confirmed to have died in the explosion in St Helier.

Three fishermen were onboard L’Ecume II when it sank last week. Two bodies have been brought back to shore in Jersey.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...