A pharmacy dispenser in Jersey says it has been a "horrible" few months due to the ongoing shortage of certain medicines.

Kaysha Coughlan, who works at Roseville Pharmacy in St Helier, says it has been difficult having to tell so many customers that the drug they need, is not currently available.

She said: "It's just really horrible because we get the brunt end of the stick. The big problem is the shortage of oral solutions and antibiotics. Parents are coming in with sick children. They can't do anything, which is frightening for them.

"So there's a lot of back and forth again between us and the doctors, just trying to source something that's suitable. But sometimes there's not another solution for them."

Pharmacy dispenser Kaysha Coughlan says it's been a difficult few months Credit: ITV Channel TV

Why are there supply issues?

Simon Wall, a local ambassador for the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, explained it is down to a number of reasons.

The ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit and the war in Ukraine means supply chains in the UK are disrupted.

Across the British Isles there has been a sharp rise in cases of the virus Strep A.

This means that doctors are prescribing a lot more of the medicine amoxicillin when a child comes in with any of the symptoms.

In the Channel Islands, the ongoing bad weather and last week's incident involving the Commodore Goodwill also means that fewer medicines have arrived here.

This liquid antibiotic is used to treat the virus Step A - but it's in short supply Credit: ITV Channel TV

Health authorities in both Bailiwicks have now temporarily relaxed the rules over what drugs can be prescribed.

Simon Wall explained why he thinks this will improve the situation: "We can now substitute some oral antibiotics to another form that is available, such as if the oral suspension is unavailable.

"We can then use capsules which might be crushed or opened and mixed with food to be given as an alternative to children.

"This should limit the stress on pharmacies, patients and parents, and relieve the strain on the stock supply at the moment."

Simon Wall, an ambassador for the Royal Pharmaceutical Society, is 'confident' the situation will improve Credit: ITV Channel TV

Beverley Hall, Guernsey's chief pharmacist, said: "Just like in the NHS, pharmacies on the islands have been affected by stock shortages because of Brexit and COVID-19 related matters, as well as an increase in the global demand for medicines.

"The recent outbreak of Strep A in the UK has increased the demand for antibiotics. Locally, pharmacies hold a greater supply than UK pharmacies as we are not able to get 2/3 times a day deliveries.

"When a specific item is not available at a Bailiwick pharmacy, the Pharmacist will discuss alternatives with the prescriber or try and source from another pharmacy.

"If a suspension or syrup is unavailable patients may be given advice on how to use their tablets or capsules in a different way. This should only be with appropriate medical advice."