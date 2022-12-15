Jersey's Henry Cavill has been dropped as Superman, just weeks after announcing his return to the role.

It comes as DC Studios' Co-Chairman and writer of the next instalment James Gunn announced that a new Superman film was in the works, more details of which are due to be announced in 2023.

In a post on social media, the former 'Man of Steel' said the news 'isn't the easiest' after being told by the studio to announce his return to the role just seven weeks ago.

But who is Henry Cavill?

Henry Cavill was born in Jersey on Thursday 5 May 1983 and is best known for his portrayal of Superman in the DC Comics films: 'Man of Steel', 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', and 'Justice League'.

Henry Cavill on the red carpet at the world premiere of Enola Holmes 2 in New York. Credit: PA

He first rose to fame in the early 2000s, when he appeared in a number of British television shows and films, including 'The Tudors' and 'Stardust'.

The actor has also featured in 'The Witcher' and 'Enola Holmes' alongside star Millie Bobby Brown.

What next for Jersey's own Superman?

Henry Cavill will step down from his leading role in The Witcher at the end of Season 3 with actor Liam Hemsworth set to take over.

However, he is working alongside singer Dua Lipa on the upcoming spy film - Argylle - which is due to be released next year.

He's also one of the bookies' favourites to play the next James Bond.

Which charities does he support?

In addition to his acting career, Cavill is also known for his charitable work.

He is a vocal advocate for mental health awareness and has partnered with the Royal Marines Charitable Trust Fund to raise money for the support and care of veterans.

Cavill is also a supporter of the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, an organisation that works to protect and conserve endangered species.

