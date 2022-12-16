Plans to improve Alderney Airport with an extended runway and new terminal building have been given the go-ahead by Guernsey States Members.

The £24 million 'Option C+' plans put forward by Guernsey's Policy and Resources Committee and the States Trading Supervisory Board, which runs the bailiwick's airports, were backed by 22 votes to 14.

The longer runway will allow larger ATR72 aircraft to fly in and out of Alderney for the first time.

The 1960s terminal building and the airport's fire and security facilities will also be updated.

The cost of the project is double the £12 million previously agreed by the States in 2019 to widen and resurface Alderney's runway, but the committees say the plans "represent better value in the long-term" as the extra expense would eventually be offset by "operational savings".

It is also hoped the work will provide "more resilient air links" and "future-proof the airport for potential changes to international aviation regulations".