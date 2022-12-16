Guernsey Airport is taking part in a UK trial meaning passengers won't have to remove liquids from their hand luggage while going through security.

Passengers also won't need to remove their electrical equipment like tablets and laptops. However, the trial will only be allowed in one of the security lanes.

Those who go through the second lane will still have to take out liquids and electrical equipment from bags like normal.

It follows a relaxation made by the UK Government which will see the rules eased from June 2024.

Passengers at most major UK airports will be able to carry liquids in containers holding up to two litres in what will be the biggest relaxation of aviation security regulations in decades. The current limit is 100ml.

Travellers will also no longer need to carry the containers in clear plastic bags.

The UK Department for Transport said major airports will be required to install new technology which gives security staff more detailed images of what is in passengers’ bags.

Ports of Jersey is also looking to install newer scanners. A spokesperson said:

"We are currently completing a tender process, with a detailed delivery plan to follow early 2023, to ensure that we are compliant with the Security Regulation change coming into force from June 2024."

