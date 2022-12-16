Channel Islands Christmas Lottery top prize rises to £510,000

The lucky winner of the Channel Islands Christmas Lottery will take home at least £510,000.

Organisers are confident the top prize will be close to last year's figure of nearly £631,000 by the time the draw takes place on Tuesday 20 December.

Jon Taylor, Senior Lottery Officer, said: “As we have seen in previous years sales have accelerated as the draw gets closer.

"Resellers are anticipating a busy last few days ahead of the draw next Tuesday 20 December."

As well as the top prize, there are more than 60 other prizes up for grabs ranging from £500 to £50,000.

Proceeds from the Channel Islands Lottery will go to the Social Investment Fund, which provides financial support for local charities and good causes.

Mr Taylor added: "Many charities and worthy causes have benefited in recent years and everyone involved in the CI Lottery instant games are proud of the significant funds we have raised."