Energy could be generated in Jersey to ease burden on French network

Electricity could be produced on-island in Jersey this winter in a bid to support France through the energy crisis. If needed, La Collette Power Station will be turned on to reduce what is drawn from France during peak times.

Jersey Electricity CEO Chris Ambler said: "Europe is very much in an energy crisis catalysed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the spirit of co-operation and unity, we stand ready to run La Collette Power Station to generate energy to support our strategic partners should this become necessary."

Jersey Electricity normally imports around 95% of its annual requirement from France under long term contract but as part of the Channel Islands Energy Grid’s (CIEG) trading arrangements with EDF, Jersey is able to reduce its importation and generate locally should there be shortages of power over the winter months.

Mr Ambler added: "Whilst we are playing our part in supporting France by reducing the Island’s demand on the French network, JE will be compensated for its cost of generation and any surplus returns will help keep costs of La Collette as low as possible."

The company anticipates the Power Station may be in use during certain hours over a three-month period from December to February, depending on the severity of the winter and supplies in France.

Mr Ambler said he expects the arrangement to be temporary and says it will have "no impact on Jersey’s longer term decarbonisation trajectory".

He said: "We would like to reassure Islanders that Jersey’s low carbon energy supply through EDF remains secure and we do not anticipate a shortfall in energy supply over the coming winter."