CCTV footage obtained by ITV News captured the moment of the blast

Jersey Police is appealing for footage following an explosion at a block of flats in St Helier.

The force posted on its Twitter account asking anybody who might have dash-cam or CCTV footage from the area at the time of the explosion to get in touch.

The incident happened on Pier Road in the early hours of Saturday 10 December. Nine people have now been confirmed to have died.

An island-wide appeal has been set up by Jersey's Bailiff to raise money for people affected by the tragedy.

The money raised will also support people impacted by the local fishing collision which has claimed the lives of three fishermen.

Anybody with footage is asked to call 01534 612612.