A school in Jersey has been forced to close early today (Friday 16 December) because of a "major water pipe burst overnight".

Beaulieu students and parents have been urged not to make the journey to school.

In a post on its social media pages, the school said: "Due to a major water pipe burst overnight on-site, Jersey Water has had to turn all water off to the Beaulieu site which means a school closure day - if you have not set off for school please stay at home."

The school had been due to break up for its Christmas holidays at midday.

It comes as temperatures across the island continue to drop making properties more susceptible to leaks and bursts.

Islanders have been given advice by utility companies to help prevent their pipes from bursting in the cold weather.