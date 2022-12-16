One person is in hospital and three people have been arrested after a fight broke out at a pub in Guernsey's town centre.

Officers were called to the Harbour Lights pub at around 4pm on Friday (16 December).

Police have described the incident as "large" and "resource intensive".

The person in hospital is in a stable condition.

Police are urging people to stop sharing 'violent' videos of the fight on social media:

"These videos feature a particularly violent incident that many people will not want to see.

"As such, we'd like to ask the community to now stop sharing them. We have copies and they are being used as evidence so there is no need for them to be shared further.

"Officers are currently examining these videos as part of the ongoing investigation and would like to appeal to anyone who was at the pub during the incident, but has not yet spoken to the police, to come forwards."

Police have confirmed that they have received the full cooperation of the Harbour Lights pub in their investigations.

Later in the evening, officers were called to reports of another fight at a different bar in the town centre.

Police concluded their enquiries at the scene at around 8:30pm.

