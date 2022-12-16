A ship which has been involved in combing through the wreckage of a fishing boat that sank off the coast of Jersey is pausing its search today (Friday 16 December).

Three fishermen were killed when their boat crashed with a Condor freight ship on Thursday 8 December.

The Freja has been onsite of the wreck of the L’Ecume II but will undergo essential maintenance, refuelling and change crew.

The Ports of Jersey says the review of the data from the search so far will continue while she is away from the site and will inform the next phase of the operation.

A submersible helps to search the site. Credit: Jersey Coastguard

Two bodies have been brought back to shore after being recovered from the wreckage of the L'Ecume II.

A fundraiser to support the families of skipper Michael 'Mick' Michieli and Filipino crew members Larry Simyun and Jervis Baligat was started by the daughter of skipper Michael 'Mick' Michieli.

It originally set out to raise £3,000 but as of Thursday 15 December has so far raised nearly £100,000.

