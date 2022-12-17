Man dies after fire breaks out in St Helier apartment

A man in his 60s has died after a fire broke out in his apartment on Saturday morning.

The St Helier property is owned by Andium Homes, although the police have confirmed that it is not being treated as suspicious and it was not caused by gas.

The authorities were called to the scene at around 8:30am this morning by a resident who could heard the fire alarm ringing.

Five apartments in the building were evacuated for nearly two hours while the fire was tackled and the smoke was cleared.

The family have been notified and a fire investigation is now underway.