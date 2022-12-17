Sark lights up for Christmas

Play Brightcove video

Santa, his elves and reindeers were followed by tractors covered in festive lights.

Father Christmas and his reindeers sleighed their way through Sark on Friday night as part of the annual Christmas lights switch on.

The evening began with a performance from the School Choir, followed by Santa and a local girl officially turning on the lights.

Father Christmas rang a bell while he, his elves and reindeers travelled down the avenue on their carriage.

They were followed by a number of tractors brightly lit up in a variety of colours.