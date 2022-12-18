Festive tractors light up Guernsey's roads

Play Brightcove video

The tractors did a full lap of the island.

Guernsey's roads were lit up by an army of festive tractors on Friday night.

It was part of the island's tractor run, which has returned for a second year.

They started at Les Beauchamps school, before doing a full lap of the island, passing the airport, Vale Castle and L'Eree on their way.

Families and friends came out to wave the vehicles on their way.

The event has raised over two thousands pounds so far for Wigwam, a Guernsey charity.

Organiser, Pete Reddall, says it's a successful event because children love tractors and it fits in well with Christmas spirit.