New operator needed for seasonal ferry service between Alderney and Guernsey

The States of Alderney is looking for a new ferry operator to provide seasonal trips between the island and Guernsey.

The journeys would run between the spring bank holiday in May and the end of September.

It is expected that the new provider will guarantee at least two return trips daily five days a week, with two of those being on Fridays and Sundays to facilitate overnight stays.

There would also be the option to extend the agreement until 2024.

The Salty Blonde ferry service was the previous ferry operator between the islands, but the contract was terminated by mutual consent in September.

Its boat, the 11 metre rib called Ashlin - The Salty Blonde, had mechanical failures which meant the arrangement had to end earlier than planned.

Before that, the Little Ferry Company ran the route for four years before withdrawing its services in March this year.