A community cafe in Guernsey has been granted £10,000 in memory of a local entrepreneur.

Mill Street Community Café is the first ever recipient of Dougie's Grant - an annual bursary that is to be awarded each year in honour of Dougie Le Huquet, a local entrepreneur who died aged 99 last Christmas.

The cafe was announced as the winning applicant on 19 December, which would have been Dougie's 100th birthday.

The money will be used to fund a new kitchen.

At Mill Street Community Cafe, charitable donations cover the cost of hot meals, snacks and drinks for those who cannot afford to pay Credit: ITV Channel

Michelle Knowles, Mr Le Huquet’s daughter, said: “Dad would have thoroughly approved of this project.

"He loved cooking good, healthy food made with fresh ingredients and he cooked for himself at home right up until the end.”

Mr Le Huquet was a grower who also owned a chain of chip shops on the island and he developed commercial and residential property in Guernsey, Jersey and the United States.

It was his wish that 'Dougie’s Grant' should be established to benefit local causes.

