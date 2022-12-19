One-off payment for Jersey families with less than five years residency

Families who have lived in Jersey for less than five years can apply for a one-off cost of living payment in January.

Usually only people who have lived in Jersey for five years or more are covered by the island's benefit system.

However, following the approval of the Council of Ministers' mini budget, additional financial support is now being provided for those with under five years of residency.

The payment is available for parents who:

are "registered" workers

have children under the age of 18

have been in the island for less than five years

had a gross household income in 2022 of no more than £36,000 for a single person, or £48,000 for a couple

The amount of money each family receives is dependent on the number of children that live with them.

For one child, parents will receive a payment of £250. For two or more children, the payment will be £500.

Applications open on the 3 January, and those who are eligible can apply on the government website.