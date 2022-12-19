More than £100,000 has been raised to support the families of Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat, the crew of a fishing boat which crashed off Jersey's west coast.

The Filipino crew and skipper Michael 'Mick' Michieli were on board the L'Ecume II when it sunk after a collision with a Condor Ferries' freighter.

The fishing boat is believed to have gone down in around 40m of water.

The bodies of two fisherman have been recovered from L’Ecume II and brought back to shore in Jersey, while the search for the third fisherman continues.

Larry and Jervis previously spent nine months of the year working with Michael and would send home a substantial portion of their earnings to family in the Phillipines.

Rebecca Michieli - Michael's daughter - set up a fundraiser to support the two families.

The initial target set was £3,000, but as of Monday 19 December the figure has reached more than £100,700.

The L'Ecume II collided with Condor Ferries' freight ship on 8 December Credit: ITV Channel

In response to islanders' generosity on the fundraising page, Rebecca wrote: "We are utterly gobsmacked by the response so far and would like to thank everyone that has donated.

"Although our original target has been far exceeded we are still asking for people to donate as much or as little as they can.

"The more we can raise the more relief we can give to their families at such a heartbreaking time. We don’t want money to be something they have to be concerned about."