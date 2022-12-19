Guernsey Post are celebrating Chinese New Year with the release of new rabbit stamps.

They are the tenth stamp release from Guernsey's 'Chinese New Year Series' and will mark the Year of the Rabbit, which is in 2023 according to the Chinese zodiac.

The stamps were created by designer Chrissy Lau, who chose symbolically significant colours associated with Chinese culture.

Bridget Yabsley of Guernsey Post said: "The use of red represents good fortune and joy and is often used in celebrations, particularly the Lunar New Year, whilst the gold detailing reflects wealth, prosperity, and happiness.”

Chinese New Year begins on 22 January and is celebrated for 15 days across China and other Asian countries.

