200 days to go: Countdown to the Natwest International Island Games

Play Brightcove video

Deputy Games Director, Emma Beardsell spoke to ITV Channel's Jonathan Wills and Alex Spiceley to mark 200 days until the Games begin.

Guernsey are counting down the days until they welcome the world for the 2023 NatWest International Island Games.

It is now only 200 days until the Games begin on 8 July 2023.

Emma Beardsell, Deputy Games Editor for Guernsey 2023 says the team are in good stead as the year comes to the close:

"By the end of December we should have all the entries and numbers in for the islands. This will give us a precise idea of how many people will be coming to the games.

"Nearer to the time, that'll be tightened up to specific names and numbers as sports select their teams.

"Right now, it's quite an important period for us and soon we will be able to tighten up the accommodation, we're in the process of sending out invoices to member islands at the moment."

Emma Beardsell, Deputy Games Director, Guernsey 2023 Credit: ITV Channel

There had been concerns raised in the past that Guernsey may not be able to offer a sufficient amount of accommodation for athletes and the island teams, with plans to build campsites to house them even discussed.

Emma says that athletes will now be put up in suitable accommodation:

"All of the athletes will be put up in hotels. We did give them the options of tents and the thinking behind that was it was a more economical option and of course we were wanting to make this as affordable as possible for them.

"We have now ensured that there are sufficient places in the hotels for athletes.

"The important point to make is that it has always been a challenge over the years for the Island Games running, in all of the islands, to make sure that the athletes are accommodated."

Guernsey will welcome island athletes from across the world for the NatWest International Island Games between 8 July and 14 July 2023.