The price of GP appointments in Alderney will increase from 1 January 2023.

They will now cost islanders £55, and a nurse consultation will also go up to £35.

Appointment costs have risen to reflect the rising costs seen by the Island Medical Centre.

The number of appointments available at the Island Medical Centre has also increased and are all now bookable in advance.

A new ambulance contract for the island will also begin in the new year.

Clinical support for the Island Medical Centre continues to be provided through Guernsey’s Queens Road Medical Practice.

Deputy Mark Helyar, Chair of the Alderney Care Board, said: "Significant progress has been made in recent months following the period of uncertainty during the summer around primary care provision in Alderney.

"Increasing the resilience and capacity of the Island Medical Centre, with the support of Queens Road Medical Practice, and supporting efforts to secure a new contract for a professional ambulance service are two success stories, but we have much more work to do to ensure Alderney benefits from a health and care model that is sustainable in the long term."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…