'Busy' weekend for Guernsey Police after 20 people arrested

Guernsey Police arrested 20 people and dealt with 67 incidents last weekend (16-18 December).

The force kept the public up-to-date with their work on Friday night through the 'Tweet on the Beat' initiative.

Officers tweeted live updates from the fight at the Harbour Lights pub, as well as other incidents that they were called to.

Of the 20 arrests across the weekend, four were made following the fight, two were for drink-driving offences and three for disorderly behaviour offences.

Liam Johnson, Acting Chief Inspector, Operations, says: “We hope the Tweet on the Beat helped give the community a glimpse at the variety of work we undertake to try and ensure the vast majority of people who are out and about looking to enjoy themselves sensibly can do so safely.

“A lot of the work that keeps us as busy as we are throughout the year happens outside of the public eye.

"With this weekend being as busy as it was, I hope it demonstrated the broad range of work that our officers do and how hard they work to protect our community and also ensure offenders are brought to justice."