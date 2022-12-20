Channel Island ferries cancelled just before Christmas due to strong winds

A number of ferry services to and from the Channel Islands have been cancelled due to poor weather in the run-up to Christmas.

High-speed services have been cancelled on Wednesday 21 December, the Condor Voyager service has been cancelled on Friday 23 December, and other services have been changed due to the weather.

Condor has added sailings and rescheduled other services to the UK and France to ensure minimal disruption to Christmas travel plans.

The new departures are operating from Poole to Guernsey and Jersey, and from St Malo to both Islands on Wednesday.

A Thursday early morning sailing is also being scheduled between Jersey and France.

Winds are predicted to reach up to 50 knots and waves above five metres over the next few days.

Passengers who have bought tickets to affected services will be notified through Condor's contact centre.

Updates on amendments and cancellations can be found here.

