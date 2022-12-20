Channel Islands Christmas Lottery 2022: The winning numbers

One lucky ticket holder has become £510,000 richer as the Channel Islands Christmas Lottery Draw has taken place.

The draw was independently observed and the procedure verified by three Jurats from the Guernsey Royal Court.

The winning ticket this year was bought in Guernsey and the second prize ticket was bought in Jersey.

First Prize and Jackpot Winner

450563 £545,118

Second Prize winner

1510611 £50,000

Five people have won £10,000 each

1022383 £10,000

1176524 £10,000

1290007 £10,000

1477886 £10,000

2292480 £10,000

15 people have won £2,500 each

164485

591026

961358

1027561

1154289

1223861

1352088

1439958

1554840

1635375

2135160

2168045

2226751

2354044

2456098

20 people have won £1,000 each

168271

206396

450703

1056613

1058899

1099192

1099236

1114031

1165833

1209192

1303142

1318429

1365560

1420571

1506663

1812634

1838168

2120547

2238080

2525072

25 people have won £500 each

168245

240991

282920

576147

586274

1081065

1135866

1167504

1219415

1256454

1263463

1324511

1341231

1362192

1407404

1427405

1467654

1580862

1737157

1739829

1854264

2172657

2221828

2275364

2332276

Money raised from the sale of lottery tickets will be disrupted to several Channel Island charities.

Charities can apply to receive donations now.

Jersey charities can apply here and Guernsey charities can apply here.

