Channel Islands Christmas Lottery 2022: The winning numbers
One lucky ticket holder has become £510,000 richer as the Channel Islands Christmas Lottery Draw has taken place.
The draw was independently observed and the procedure verified by three Jurats from the Guernsey Royal Court.
The winning ticket this year was bought in Guernsey and the second prize ticket was bought in Jersey.
First Prize and Jackpot Winner
Second Prize winner
Five people have won £10,000 each
15 people have won £2,500 each
164485
591026
961358
1027561
1154289
1223861
1352088
1439958
1554840
1635375
2135160
2168045
2226751
2354044
2456098
20 people have won £1,000 each
168271
206396
450703
1056613
1058899
1099192
1099236
1114031
1165833
1209192
1303142
1318429
1365560
1420571
1506663
1812634
1838168
2120547
2238080
2525072
25 people have won £500 each
168245
240991
282920
576147
586274
1081065
1135866
1167504
1219415
1256454
1263463
1324511
1341231
1362192
1407404
1427405
1467654
1580862
1737157
1739829
1854264
2172657
2221828
2275364
2332276
Money raised from the sale of lottery tickets will be disrupted to several Channel Island charities.
Charities can apply to receive donations now.
Jersey charities can apply here and Guernsey charities can apply here.
