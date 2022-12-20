Breaking News

Channel Islands Christmas Lottery 2022: The winning numbers

CHANNEL ISLANDS CHRISTMAS LOTTERY WRITTEN AS A GRAPHIC
One lucky ticket holder has become £510,000 richer as the Channel Islands Christmas Lottery Draw has taken place. Credit: ITV Channel TV

One lucky ticket holder has become £510,000 richer as the Channel Islands Christmas Lottery Draw has taken place.

The draw was independently observed and the procedure verified by three Jurats from the Guernsey Royal Court.

The winning ticket this year was bought in Guernsey and the second prize ticket was bought in Jersey.

First Prize and Jackpot Winner

Second Prize winner

Five people have won £10,000 each

15 people have won £2,500 each

  • 164485

  • 591026

  • 961358

  • 1027561

  • 1154289

  • 1223861

  • 1352088

  • 1439958

  • 1554840

  • 1635375

  • 2135160

  • 2168045

  • 2226751

  • 2354044

  • 2456098

20 people have won £1,000 each

  • 168271

  • 206396

  • 450703

  • 1056613

  • 1058899

  • 1099192

  • 1099236

  • 1114031

  • 1165833

  • 1209192

  • 1303142

  • 1318429

  • 1365560

  • 1420571

  • 1506663

  • 1812634

  • 1838168

  • 2120547

  • 2238080

  • 2525072

25 people have won £500 each

  • 168245

  • 240991

  • 282920

  • 576147

  • 586274

  • 1081065

  • 1135866

  • 1167504

  • 1219415

  • 1256454

  • 1263463

  • 1324511

  • 1341231

  • 1362192

  • 1407404

  • 1427405

  • 1467654

  • 1580862

  • 1737157

  • 1739829

  • 1854264

  • 2172657

  • 2221828

  • 2275364

  • 2332276

Money raised from the sale of lottery tickets will be disrupted to several Channel Island charities.

Charities can apply to receive donations now.

Jersey charities can apply here and Guernsey charities can apply here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know