The Channel Islands Christmas Lottery is back, and one lucky winner will take home the top prize of £510,000 this year.

Other prizes up for grabs range from £500 to £50,000.

Organisers had hoped the top prize would be close to last year's figure of nearly £631,000 by the time the draw takes place tonight, but fewer ticket sales mean the prize is more than £100,000 short of that target.

All the winners will be announced on ITV Channel Television this evening (20 December) from 6pm.

Tickets are available to buy up until the draw on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lottery is in aid of charities and community groups across the Channel Islands.