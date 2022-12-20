Minister continuing to 'strengthen' French relations with Jersey

Jersey's Minister for External Relations has visited Paris this week to continue "strengthening" the island's relations with France.

Deputy Philip Ozouf met with the French Minister of State for Europe and the French Secretary of State for the Sea on Monday 19 December.

Deputy Ozouf spoke with the French Ministers about fisheries, energy cooperation and inbound travel arrangements for French visitors.

They also discussed the tourism and trade sectors, education and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

After the meeting, Deputy Ozouf said: “It was great to meet with Ms. Boone and Mr. Berville in Paris. This is a meeting I have been eager to have, as there are several areas on which further discussions were useful - notably fisheries and the ongoing challenges faced by French nationals wishing to visit the island.

“Strengthening and developing our relations with France, across a range of different sectors and areas of mutual interest, is a core objective within our new Common Policy for External Relations. It is also of great personal importance too.

“I am looking forward to building upon what we have achieved so far and continuing our efforts into the New Year”.

