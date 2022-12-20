Parents asked 'not to panic' about Strep A transmission in Guernsey

Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Channel's Roisin Gauson

Health professionals in Guernsey are asking parents not to panic about Strep A. There are concerns that the Princess Elizabeth Hospital Emergency Department could become overwhelmed by families seeking help. Dr Claire Betteridge is urging people to be aware of the symptoms, but not to be overly alarmed, as deaths are extremely rare. Dr Betteridge says: "There will always be children that pass away from it.

"There's probably about two more cases this year than we would expect and a lot of that has been thought to be less mixing of children due to Covid last year.

"Really what we want to say is in Guernsey we have had no cases of invasive Group A Strep, we've had lots of cases of scarlet fever, who are being treated appropriately.

"There are a lot of bugs circulating at this time of year, and while parents may understandably be worried, they are being asked to think twice before automatically heading here to A&E.

"The department has seen a lot of children recently with non-specific symptoms, and there are concerns that [A&E] could become overwhelmed."

Symptoms of scarlet fever

Sore throat

Headache

Fever

A pink or red rash with a fine, sandpaper-like texture

Red face, but pale around the mouth with a white or red tongue

Islanders who have concerns for their children are asked to contact their GP and seek medical advice if needed.

