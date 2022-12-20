Rotting seaweed on Jersey beaches attracts swarms of flies

Play Brightcove video

Phil Wellbrook went to meet locals who have been affected by the increase in flies...

Mounds of rotting seaweed on Jersey's beaches is attracting more flies than is normal for the winter season.

Beaches on the island's east coast are currently covered by thick seaweed, caused by stormy weather in early November.

The government has already spent £8000 trying to sweep it away after people living near the beaches complained about the flies.

Local businesses have suffered as flies infiltrate cafés and tourists steer clear of the affected spots.

Visitors to beaches such as Gorey and Havre de Pas have had to wade through the thick seaweed. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Lindsey Saunders is currently visiting Jersey for the second time. She says it's a poor advert for the island:

"The smell reminds me of some towns in New Zealand, like Rotorua, which isn't a good thing."

Local resident Peter Coulthard says when the flies get into his house and breed "it really smells. It's horrible."

In some places, the mounds of seaweed have reached four metres high.

Contractors attempted to move the seaweed twice in November, but their attempts were only partially successful.

The government did not reveal to ITV Channel if further attempts will be made to remove the seaweed in the new year.