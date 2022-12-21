All low-emission vehicle-owners to pay Registration Duty in Guernsey

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Channel's Roisin Gauson

All vehicle-owners in Guernsey will have to pay registration duty from January, including on low-emission cars and motorcycles.

Currently anyone who buys a low-emission vehicle is exempt from the charge.

Registration Duty will also increase in January on all new and second-hand vehicles imported into, and registered in, Guernsey.

Islanders can expect new emissions charges on their vehicles in Guernsey. Credit: ITV Channel

From January 2023, zero rated cars, such as electric vehicles will attract a charge of £50, they has previously been exempt. Vehicles in the middle bands, which would include the average non-electric family car, will see their charges double. While the top band for the most polluting vehicles more than doubles, and will now cost £1500.

Vehicles made over 30 years ago, and those adapted for people with disabilities are exempt from paying first Registration Duty.

The Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure will now be used to measure CO2 emissions for new and imported vehicles more accurately.

The engine size of a vehicle will be used to calculate the First Registration Duty if the measure is not available.