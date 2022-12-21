Energy costs in Alderney could rise next year by £25 a month

Electricity prices in Alderney could go up by £25 a month for the average household next year.

In the New Year, the Policy and Finance Committee will debate lifting the limit by 20 per cent, from 50p per unit to 60p.

Price increases will depending on the volatility of the market, including the diesel that powers the island's generators.

People in Jersey have seen rises of up to £110 a year to their electricity bills, with prices in Guernsey also climbing after the States approved an application from Guernsey Electricity to raise tariffs to increase revenue by 9%.

The energy price cap sets a maximum price that Alderney Electricity Ltd can charge consumers for each kilowatt hour of electricity they use.

Alderney Electricity Ltd Managing Director James Lancaster said: “We have budgeted for a worst-case scenario and it may be that fuel prices will begin to return to normality enabling underlying electricity prices to be brought back below the level of the current cap."