More people will be eligible for rented social housing in Jersey from January.

The income thresholds for single people, couples and families to the Housing Gateway have all been increased.

From 1 January 2023, the new income limits will range from £32,000 per year for single applicants with no children, up to £72,700 per year for joint applicant with three children or more.

The current limit for a single applicant with no children is £23,000 and £64,400 for a joint applicant with three or more children.

The changes bring the Gateway’s criteria in line with Income Support.

Jersey's Housing Minister, Deputy David Warr said: "I think this is an important change that recognises the turbulent economic conditions we now face.

"The significant increase in the cost of living is having the greatest impact on the most vulnerable in our society; we need to support them.

"Having reviewed more than 100 applications that were refused on grounds of income, I was struck by how close applicants were to the income threshold.

"By moving to an alignment with Income Support, I would estimate that seven out of 10 of those refused applications would now qualify for the Gateway.

"I recognise that widening access to the Gateway will increase demand. But Andium Homes are on track to build 3,000 new properties by 2030."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…