Popular Guernsey coastal path to reopen after landslide

Part of a popular Guernsey coastal path is set to reopen next year after a landslide in 2020 made it inaccessible to the public.

Funding has been approved for new steps to be built up to Clarence Battery, and to stabilise the slopes next to the old Aquarium.

Heavy rainfall in March 2020 led to a landslide which damaged the steps at La Valette. Since then, the public have been unable to access the path from La Vallette to Clarence Battery.

It is hoped that work can begin in Autumn next year once planning permission is granted. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Deputy Lindsay de Sausmarez, President of the Committee for the Environment & Infrastructure, says: “Islanders and visitors alike have missed being able to enjoy the beautiful route along our east coast from La Vallette round to Clarence Battery and onwards following the landslide.

"Protecting our coastal infrastructure is rarely a quick fix and often requires careful technical investigation, as has been the case at the Cow’s Horn.

"We have been careful to do this right so that we avoid the same problems recurring, or worse, later down the line.

"We all want to see this work carried out as soon as possible, so now we’ve done the necessary technical investigation it’s good to see this moving to the next stage.”