The MV Freja is continuing its search of the wreck of L'Ecume II and the seabed for a missing fisherman.

The L'Ecume II collided with the Condor Ferries' freighter, the Commodore Goodwill in the early hours of 8 December.

The fishing boat's skipper, Michael 'Mick' Michieli, and two members of his crew, Larry Simyun and Jervis Baligat, were on board at the time of the collision.

Mick Michieli, Larry Simyun and Jervis Baligat were on board when the two boats collided Credit: Jersey Coastguard

The search had been delayed due to fast-moving currents and a technical problem with one of the search robots.

Two bodies were recovered last week, but the body of one of the fishermen is still missing.

A statement from Ports of Jersey confirmed that the robot "recovered some of the crew's personal items" during searches last week.

The items will be returned to the families once the investigations have been completed.

The existing exclusion zone remains in place for safety reasons.

The search is expected to be completed by tomorrow (22 December).

