Alderney's new Harbour Master aims to provide 'robust and efficient service'

Alderney's new Harbour Master says he aims to provide a "robust and efficient service" as he steps into the top job.

Adam Rose was formerly the island's Deputy Harbour Master and will begin his new role on 1 January 2023.

Mr Rose, who has worked for the harbour since 2005 says: "It’s my aim to provide a robust and efficient service which will continue to serve the island in a safe and reliable manner."

The appointment comes after the resignation of the previous Harbour Master, John Taylor.

Chairman of the General Services Committee, Boyd Kelly, says: "I am pleased to announce the appointment of Adam as the new Harbour Master.

"Adam and Nigel Shaw have worked tirelessly during the six months in which we have been without a Harbour Master and they are to be congratulated on doing a great job along with the whole dockside team."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...