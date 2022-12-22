Animals at zoos across the country have been swapping Christmas presents as part of a very special Secret Santa.

A total of 50 zoos and aquariums - including Jersey Zoo - are taking part in the scheme which will see animals such as lemurs, armadillos, fruit-bats and Komodo dragons each get a gift.

It's organised by the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums which picks a theme each year.

This Christmas, it's 'enrichment', meaning they'll be able to discover, learn and play with whatever they receive.

Tafari the aardvark dives in head first

Gifts swapped so far include bird houses, spices and a re-purposed fire hoses which can act as climbing equipment.

The Chief Executive of BIAZA, Dr Jo Judge, said: "It's fantastic to see so much Christmas cheer being shared by zoos.

"The passion, dedication and care of zoo keepers is truly wonderful and many of them will be working throughout the festive holidays.”

