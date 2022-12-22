Companions needed for acute care patients in Guernsey hospital

Volunteers are needed to provide companionship to those who are receiving short-term treatment in Guernsey's Princess Elizabeth Hospital.

People that can commit to two hours a week are being encouraged to give their time to enhance patient wellbeing.

The two roles available for volunteers are ward helpers and discharge drivers.

Ward helpers meet and greet patients and relatives as they arrive on to the ward.

They interact with patients and provide support for those with additional needs, such as dementia or learning disabilities.

These volunteers also help to provide refreshments for patients, and gather their feedback to improve patient experience in the future.

Discharge drivers help patients by driving them home from hospital if they are unable to find a lift.

They support people getting in and out of vehicles, carry their personal belongings and help them back into their homes.

Training will be provided to anyone wishing to take on one of these roles.

Anyone interested can email Acute.Volunteers@gov.gg or call (01481) 225714.