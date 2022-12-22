Play Brightcove video

Katya Fowler went along to St Brelade's Church Hall to meet some of the parishioners

St Brelade's Church in Jersey has put on a whole day event to bring islanders together to chat and de-stress this festive season.

The community event aimed to ensure anyone struggling over the festive period had someone to talk to as Christmas day approaches.

Brian Clarke organised the event and is reminding people that it is acceptable to say you are lonely.

"The more awareness we have that actually nobody enjoys perfect mental health.

"You're allowed to say 'I'd like time to chat', 'I'd like to have someone to listen to me please'."

The church hall opened from 10:30am to 3:30pm and welcomed dozens of islanders who were able to enjoy a warm space for friendly conversation.

1 in 20 Older people will spend Christmas alone across the UK

Peter Le Sueur attended the event and says: "I thought it would be nice to come down and meet with people from the Church and from elsewhere.

"I've just come back to Jersey from Kosovo, the training centre, where we've been training, Ukrainian women and some Ukrainian men in bomb disposal, basically, bomb and mine clearance."

Throughout the day, the café offered coffee and biscuits, soup and bread for lunch and mince pies in the afternoon.

People were welcome to visit the café for an hour, or spend the whole day there to have conversations with others.

The States of Jersey is urging anyone who is struggling with their mental health over the festive period to contact the 24/7 crisis team on 01534 445290.

Guernsey Mind can be contacted on 01481 722 959, Guernsey Samaritans on 116 123, and the Oberland's Centre on 01481 725241 ext. 3561.