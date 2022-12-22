Students in Jersey to stay in education until 18, under new government plans

Young islanders in Jersey will have to keep learning until they are 18 years old, under new government proposals to tackle the island's skills shortage. At the moment, teenagers can leave school at 16 and go to work.

However, these plans would see students stay in full time education or take on an apprenticeship until they become adults.

Students with special educational needs would stay in education until they are 25 years old.

It would bring the island into line with the UK and most of Europe.

Minister for Children and Education, Deputy Inna Gardiner, said: "The Island needs people who have the skills we need to keep the economy healthy. This isn’t just about providing an option for technical and professional education as an alternative to A Levels or IB.

"We must make sure that Islanders can keep learning after the age of 18; that they can build on what they know, develop new skills, or change careers.

"There is already some great work being done in specific areas around digital skills, and through apprenticeship. These actions will build on this good work, and ensure that we have the funding and the structures in place to develop the skills we need for our future."