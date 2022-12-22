The bodies of the nine residents killed in the St Helier explosion have now been formally identified, after post mortems were carried out.

The block of flats at Haut du Mont on Pier Road was destroyed in an explosion killing all those inside. An investigation is underway into what caused the blast.

Those who lost their lives in the explosion were; 63-year-old Billy Marsden, Romeu and Louise De Almeida aged 67 and 64, Derek and Sylvia Ellis aged 61 and 73, 71-year-old Raymond (Raymie) Brown, 72-year-old Peter Bowler and Ken and Jane Ralph, aged 72 and 71.

The inquests will open on Friday 30 December to allow families to hold funerals for their loved ones.

Jersey police says: "Our thoughts continue to be with the families and friends affected by this tragedy.

"They continue to receive support from specially trained officers."

Throughout the festive period, detectives will continue their enquiries and a cordon of the site will remain in place into the new Year.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…