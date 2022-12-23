Animals across the Channel Islands get into the festive spirit

Animals across the Channel Islands are getting in the Christmas spirit by dressing up in their favourite festive frocks.

Both Reggie and Loki and not phased by the Christmas excitement going on around them.

Reggie (left) and Loki (right) not phased by the festivities. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Lots of people in Guernsey have enjoyed the St Peter Port Christmas lights, and Bramble wanted to see them for himself.

Meanwhile, we've all heard of 'Elf on the Shelf' - and now Charlie has too.

Bramble (left) enjoying the Christmas lights in St Peter Port and Charlie (right) dressed as an elf. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Fergie is a huge Manchester United fan so thought a football Christmas jumper was the best bet.

Cookie is snuggled up with some festive friends ready for Christmas day.

Fergie (right) sporting a Manchester United jumper and a cosy Cookie (left). Credit: ITV Channel Television

The donkeys are Finni's Ark in Jersey are spreading the Christmas cheer with their sparkly neckwear.

Donkeys at Finni's Ark in Jersey are in the Christmas spirit. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Honey is putting on her cutest puppy dog eyes in the hope she'll get a few bits of Christmas dinner.

And Loki and Dolly are perfect posers in their matching Christmas outfits.

Honey (left) hoping to get some turkey from the Christmas dinner and Loki & Dolly (left) in their matching outfits. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Masie & Bella, Poppy and Rolo know exactly how to pose for the perfect Christmas photo.

Are they cute enough for the front of the family Christmas card? We think so.

Picture perfect poses from Masie & Bella (top left), Poppy (bottom left) and Rolo (right). Credit: ITV Channel Television

Some dogs are better at getting dressed up than others.

Rufus is really showing Willow how it's done.

Rufus (left) showing Willow (right) how to dress up properly. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Hank, Blue, Bella, Daisy and Togo ready to keep their coats clean with their festive neckerchiefs.

Hank, Blue, Bella, Daisy and Togo ready to keep their coats clean with their festive neckerchiefs. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Dilly, Chewie and Harley showing that no matter how small, all pets can get dressed up this Christmas.

Dilly, Chewie and Harley. Credit: ITV Channel Television

No matter how young or how old, all dogs are getting ready for the big day.

Buddy and Bob are no exceptions.

Buddy and Bob Credit: ITV Channel

Luna, Hugo, Henry and another Luna looking cool, calm and collected in their festive gear.

Luna, Hugo, Henry and another Luna. Credit: ITV Channel Television

Gerry, Rafa and Molly looking very smart.

Gerry, Rafa and Molly looking very smart. Credit: ITV Channel Television