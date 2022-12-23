Animals across the Channel Islands get into the festive spirit
Animals across the Channel Islands are getting in the Christmas spirit by dressing up in their favourite festive frocks.
Both Reggie and Loki and not phased by the Christmas excitement going on around them.
Lots of people in Guernsey have enjoyed the St Peter Port Christmas lights, and Bramble wanted to see them for himself.
Meanwhile, we've all heard of 'Elf on the Shelf' - and now Charlie has too.
Fergie is a huge Manchester United fan so thought a football Christmas jumper was the best bet.
Cookie is snuggled up with some festive friends ready for Christmas day.
The donkeys are Finni's Ark in Jersey are spreading the Christmas cheer with their sparkly neckwear.
Honey is putting on her cutest puppy dog eyes in the hope she'll get a few bits of Christmas dinner.
And Loki and Dolly are perfect posers in their matching Christmas outfits.
Masie & Bella, Poppy and Rolo know exactly how to pose for the perfect Christmas photo.
Are they cute enough for the front of the family Christmas card? We think so.
Some dogs are better at getting dressed up than others.
Rufus is really showing Willow how it's done.
Hank, Blue, Bella, Daisy and Togo ready to keep their coats clean with their festive neckerchiefs.
Dilly, Chewie and Harley showing that no matter how small, all pets can get dressed up this Christmas.
No matter how young or how old, all dogs are getting ready for the big day.
Buddy and Bob are no exceptions.
Luna, Hugo, Henry and another Luna looking cool, calm and collected in their festive gear.
Gerry, Rafa and Molly looking very smart.
Send your pictures to channelnews@itv.com!