A dog has been put down after it attacked a member of the public at a Guernsey beach.

The incident took place on Monday (19 December) at Havelet Bay during the daytime.

Guernsey Police and the GSPCA were called to the scene, and the victim was taken to hospital.

Due to the severity of the attack, the dog's owner along with the GSPCA, Guernsey Police and States Vet made the decision to euthanise the animal.

Following the incident, a social media page was set up by an individual who has been targeting a member of the GSPCA over the decision.

The GSPCA says the comments on the page are "inaccurate and extremely unkind" and has reported the page as it is "detrimental to the well-being and mental health of our team."

"The situation has been extremely upsetting for all involved and no one at the GSPCA wants to see any animal put to sleep."

"The GSPCA extend our kindest thoughts to all that have been upset by this very distressing situation and ask that the bullying and harassing comments are removed."