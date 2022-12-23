Support package for Jersey dairy farmers affected by loss of cows

Dairy farmers in Jersey will receive support from the government following the deaths of 100 cows.

The Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, Deputy Kirsten Morel, has revealed that he is working with the dairy industry to develop a support package.

This would include a co-ordinated breeding programme to work towards replacing the lost cattle.

Plans are also in place to revamp the Rural Support Scheme, giving farmers financial help with any revenue lost as a result of the tragedy.

Deputy Morel says whilst people in Jersey will not be affected by the reduction in milk supply, he wants to support dairy farmers with any issues that have arisen as a result.

An investigation into how the cows died is ongoing.