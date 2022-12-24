Play Brightcove video

As Roisin Gauson reports, the charity continues to go from strength to strength.

The Lions Club of Guernsey is addressing rumours after concerns that the organisation is closing.

The charity organises several high profile events each year and raises hundreds of thousands of pounds for local good causes.

But after the junior section known as the Leo Club closed earlier this year, rumours were circulating over the future of the Lions themselves.

Paul Allaway, the club's president, says the speculation is unfounded.

He told ITV News Channel: "I think the issue has come about because of what's happened to the Leos and the association that the Leos have with the Lions in that the Lions almost sponsor the Leos, look after them, guide them and hopefully Leos come up into Lions in later life."

Paul Allaway, President of the Lions Club in Guernsey Credit: ITV Channel

The donkey derby event, run by the Guernsey Lions Club, didn't happen this year due to a lack of volunteers.

However, a date has already been booked in to bring it back in the summer. "Transforming this park for the much-loved family event takes manpower and motivation. The enthusiasm for the donkey derby is clear, and what's needed now is for people to get involved and help to make it happen," Paul added. "People have left through family reasons, through retirement, and we're now down to a hard core of 10. We're hoping in the New Year to start a recruitment campaign and build on that number to get back up to 20-25 if we can."

