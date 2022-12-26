Bodies found after Jersey fishing boat crash formally identified

The two bodies recovered from the fishing boat that sank off Jersey's North West coast have been formally identified as the two Filipino crewmen.

The bodies of Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat were recovered from L’Ecume II, but the search continues for the skipper of the fishing boat, Michael “Mick” Michieli.

The L'Ecume II sank in around 40m of water after colliding with Condor Ferries' freighter, the Commodore Goodwill on December 8th 2022.

Skipper Michael 'Mick' Michieli and Filipino crew members Larry Simyun and Jervis Baligat were on board at the time.

An investigation is underway into how the crash occurred. Digital evidence, including survey video footage and other sonar data, will be examined by specialist teams over the next few weeks and months to try and establish what happened.