Christmas tree recycling opens in Guernsey

People in Guernsey can now recycle their old Christmas trees.

Several places across the island are accepting trees from now until the end of January.

The trees will be shredded, composted and processed into soil conditioner, which islanders can collect from Chouet Green Waste site for free.

Where can I recycle my tree?

Queux Plant Centre

Le Friquet Garden Centre

Chouet Green Waste site

Longue Hougue Household Waste & Recycling Centre

More than 6000 Christmas trees are recycled in Guernsey every year.

Tina Norman-Ross, from Guernsey Waste, said: "The trees will certainly be put to good use and we hope that as many people as possible will consider recycling them.

"Not only is it great for the environment, it is also a very convenient way to dispose of them and we hope that having so many drop-off points makes this as easy as possible."

The service is free to use and islanders are asked to remove any decorations before dropping any trees off.