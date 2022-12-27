Festive fun across the Channel Islands

Play Brightcove video

This festive season, islanders across the Bailiwick's have been out and about enjoying the mild weather.

A Christmas Eve dip helped swimmers from the Guernsey Swim All Seasons group get into the yuletide spirit.

As the name suggests, the Guernsey Swim All Seasons group aren't put off by the December weather Credit: Min Henry, GSAS

Meanwhile, it was a good turnout in Jersey for the Havre des Pas Christmas swim.

Richard Surcouf, who took the icy plunge, says he's "always wanted to do the Christmas Day swim" but is "not sure" if he will be back next year.

Richard enjoying a brisk bathe at Harvre Des Pas Credit: Richard Surcouf

Others chose to spend their Christmas holiday on, rather than in, the water.

12 boats and 16 sailors raced around St Catherine's Bay for the club's annual Boxing Day event.

A fun day on the water for dinghy sailors at St Catherine's Sailing Club Credit: David Carter

On Tuesday (27 December) motor enthusiasts enjoyed a classic car rally around Jersey.