Festive fun across the Channel Islands
This festive season, islanders across the Bailiwick's have been out and about enjoying the mild weather.
A Christmas Eve dip helped swimmers from the Guernsey Swim All Seasons group get into the yuletide spirit.
Meanwhile, it was a good turnout in Jersey for the Havre des Pas Christmas swim.
Richard Surcouf, who took the icy plunge, says he's "always wanted to do the Christmas Day swim" but is "not sure" if he will be back next year.
Others chose to spend their Christmas holiday on, rather than in, the water.
12 boats and 16 sailors raced around St Catherine's Bay for the club's annual Boxing Day event.
On Tuesday (27 December) motor enthusiasts enjoyed a classic car rally around Jersey.